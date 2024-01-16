Prince Andrew is ‘consuming' King Charles' morning thoughts

Prince Andrew has allegedly become a major topic of discussion for King Charles, even at the breakfast table

Prince Andrew appears to have become a major topic of discussion for King Charles, even at the breakfast table.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

She began everything by asking, “What to do about Bad Uncle Andrew? That's the pressing problem facing King Charles over his morning egg – and it's not an easy one to solve.”

For those unversed, this piece came shortly after the Jeffrey Epstein files went public and named several prominent figures.

but even Ms Vine feels, “Despite all this, it's clear that Charles feels a degree of sympathy towards his younger brother, who has strenuously (if not entirely convincingly) denied all the allegations.”

“The appearance of Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, alongside other members of the Royal Family at church at Sandringham on Christmas Day would certainly imply as much.”

“But as King, Charles's first duty must always be to the Crown, as his mother's was before him. And this new chapter in this wretched business might force him to think again. Indeed, how he responds may be the first serious test of his reign.”