 
menu
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla's podcast could be ‘huge risk' to Royal Family

Queen Camilla’s podcast, 'The Queen's Reading Room' could cause serious damage to the Royal Family, per experts

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Queen Camilla’s podcast, The Queens Reading Room could cause serious damage to the Royal Family, per experts
Queen Camilla’s podcast, 'The Queen's Reading Room' could cause serious damage to the Royal Family, per experts

Queen Camilla's podcast, The Queen's Reading Room, could become a “huge risk” for the Royal Family if she doesn’t “tread lightly.”

Queen Camilla launched her podcast on January 8 and it shot to the top of Spotify and Apple charts in just one week. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield weighed in on the podcast and how the queen needs to be careful with it.

She said: "I would stress that podcasts are a huge risk for the Royal Family. I think she needs to tread lightly so she doesn't overshare, so that she doesn't disrupt the mystery surrounding them. A lot of podcasts take time to find their groove so hopefully the Queen's team will listen to some of this feedback."

Schofield also praised the queen’s performance so far: "I think she's doing a great job, I think that she is the perfect companion for King Charles, I think she talks him off a ledge sometimes.”

She then went on to take note of how Queen Camilla is a positive influence for her husband Prince Charles: "We know he's got that Windsor-Mountbatten spark and I feel that she keeps him calm, she keeps him focused on what's important and I think that he would probably credit her for a lot of the positive response he's seen since becoming King."

‘The Gentlemen' trailer: Theo James shines alongside ‘Breaking Bad' star in Guy Ritchie show video
‘The Gentlemen' trailer: Theo James shines alongside ‘Breaking Bad' star in Guy Ritchie show
Prince Harry is losing his influence with people ‘laughing all around'
Prince Harry is losing his influence with people ‘laughing all around'
Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row
Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row
Prince Andrew's the ‘gift that keeps on giving' for those wanting King Charles' throne
Prince Andrew's the ‘gift that keeps on giving' for those wanting King Charles' throne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘laid-back' parenting style explained
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘laid-back' parenting style explained
Prince Harry BRUTALLY snubbed by King Charles, Prince William after queen's death
Prince Harry BRUTALLY snubbed by King Charles, Prince William after queen's death
Mark Ronson voices support for Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black'
Mark Ronson voices support for Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black'
America Ferrera honors Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez in powerful awards speech video
America Ferrera honors Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez in powerful awards speech
Mariah Carey hilariously takes on ‘Of Course' trend on social media: Watch
Mariah Carey hilariously takes on ‘Of Course' trend on social media: Watch
Royal expert believes Prince Harry's 'lie' about Queen's blessing over Lilibet name will scare him forever
Royal expert believes Prince Harry's 'lie' about Queen's blessing over Lilibet name will scare him forever
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral video
Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral