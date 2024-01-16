Queen Camilla's podcast could be ‘huge risk' to Royal Family

Queen Camilla’s podcast, 'The Queen's Reading Room' could cause serious damage to the Royal Family, per experts

Queen Camilla’s podcast, 'The Queen's Reading Room' could cause serious damage to the Royal Family, per experts

Queen Camilla's podcast, The Queen's Reading Room, could become a “huge risk” for the Royal Family if she doesn’t “tread lightly.”

Queen Camilla launched her podcast on January 8 and it shot to the top of Spotify and Apple charts in just one week. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield weighed in on the podcast and how the queen needs to be careful with it.

She said: "I would stress that podcasts are a huge risk for the Royal Family. I think she needs to tread lightly so she doesn't overshare, so that she doesn't disrupt the mystery surrounding them. A lot of podcasts take time to find their groove so hopefully the Queen's team will listen to some of this feedback."

Schofield also praised the queen’s performance so far: "I think she's doing a great job, I think that she is the perfect companion for King Charles, I think she talks him off a ledge sometimes.”

She then went on to take note of how Queen Camilla is a positive influence for her husband Prince Charles: "We know he's got that Windsor-Mountbatten spark and I feel that she keeps him calm, she keeps him focused on what's important and I think that he would probably credit her for a lot of the positive response he's seen since becoming King."