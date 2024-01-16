'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan reportedly gets upset with new 'Mean Girls' movie

At the much-anticipated Mean Girls musical premiere, Lindsay Lohan was not expecting a joke that would reportedly hurt her.



Appeared as Cady Heron in the original 2004 movie, the 37-year-old went to the New York film premiere last week. Co-star Tina Fey also joined her.

However, the Freaky Friday actress was left with a bad taste after Megan Thee Stallion, in one scene, called the Christmas-powered outfit of Lindsay's character Cady (played by Angourie Rice) as "Y2k fire crotch is back."

The line hit low with the award-winning actress. Sources close to the star told People, "Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film."

Seemingly so, the reference reportedly stirred Lindsay because it was used by Paris Hilton's friend Brandon Davis in 2006.

At the time, he mocked the Just My Luck star in front of paparazzi, saying, "I think she's worth about $7 million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting,"

Brandon added, "She lives in a motel," while making a sexist comment by "labelling her "fire crotch."