Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles is upset with son Prince Harry over not acting right

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry

King Charles is seemingly upset with younger son, Prince Harry, for writing a memoir.

His Majesty, who met with attacks from the Duke of Sussex last year, is disappointed in his son but ‘does not have time’ to act back.

Expert Robert Hardman, in his new biography, “Charles III: New King, New Court” writes: "Of course the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. 

Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

