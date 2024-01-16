 
menu
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen staff 'celebrates' her anger at Lilibet name: 'My name is only thing I own'

Buckingham Palace elated truth about Queen reaction on Lilibet unveiled

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Queen staff celebrates her anger at Lilibet name: My name is only thing I own

Buckingham Palace aides are reportedly happy facts about Queen’s reaction to Lilibet’s name have been corrected.

Royal author Robert Hardman reveals the Queen was unhappy her name was taken by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their daughter.

The Queen reportedly told aides: “I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.”

Meanwhile, a royal source reveals that Her Majesty’s staff is happy that the truth has come to surface: “There’s no denying it is pleasing that the truth has emerged. [Harry and Meghan] attempted to railroad their version of events through, which weren’t accepted then and they are not now. You’ll find the silence [from the Palace] speaks volumes, but everyone is quietly celebrating this particular wrong being righted.”

Discussing further about Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare,' Mr Hardman wrote: “For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the ­omission of large chunks of more recent events. Harry and Meghan’s wedding, married life and their departure from the royal world amounted to less than a fifth of Harry’s memoir. This suggested a sequel.”

Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours
Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours
Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger
Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger
Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video
Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video
King Charles 'anger' is matter of concern in Palace: 'He can get very cross'
King Charles 'anger' is matter of concern in Palace: 'He can get very cross'
Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?
Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?
King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry
King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry
'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan
'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Emmys snub to have 'no impact on career'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Emmys snub to have 'no impact on career'
Shannen Doherty makes last rite will public record
Shannen Doherty makes last rite will public record
Prince Andrew is ‘consuming' King Charles' morning thoughts
Prince Andrew is ‘consuming' King Charles' morning thoughts
Queen Camilla's podcast could be ‘huge risk' to Royal Family
Queen Camilla's podcast could be ‘huge risk' to Royal Family
‘The Gentlemen' trailer: Theo James shines alongside ‘Breaking Bad' star in Guy Ritchie show video
‘The Gentlemen' trailer: Theo James shines alongside ‘Breaking Bad' star in Guy Ritchie show