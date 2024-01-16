Queen staff 'celebrates' her anger at Lilibet name: 'My name is only thing I own'

Buckingham Palace elated truth about Queen reaction on Lilibet unveiled

Buckingham Palace aides are reportedly happy facts about Queen’s reaction to Lilibet’s name have been corrected.

Royal author Robert Hardman reveals the Queen was unhappy her name was taken by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their daughter.

The Queen reportedly told aides: “I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.”

Meanwhile, a royal source reveals that Her Majesty’s staff is happy that the truth has come to surface: “There’s no denying it is pleasing that the truth has emerged. [Harry and Meghan] attempted to railroad their version of events through, which weren’t accepted then and they are not now. You’ll find the silence [from the Palace] speaks volumes, but everyone is quietly celebrating this particular wrong being righted.”

Discussing further about Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare,' Mr Hardman wrote: “For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the ­omission of large chunks of more recent events. Harry and Meghan’s wedding, married life and their departure from the royal world amounted to less than a fifth of Harry’s memoir. This suggested a sequel.”

