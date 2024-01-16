Lisa, Rose and Jisoo of BLACPINK paid tribute to the vocalist and rapper on her special day

BLACKPINK pens sweet wishes for Jennie's 28th birthday

BLACKPINK singers are honoring their member Jennie on her 28th birthday today.

Taking to their Instagrams, the Korean girl band of Lisa, Jisoo and Rose shared sweet moments to wish the rapper on her special day.

“Happy birthday to @jennierubyjane. I love you and me,” the MONEY hitmaker wrote.

Rose also took to her stories and shared a fan-made collage, writing: “HAPPY JENDAWG DAY.” She then shared another picture of herself with Jennie standing on a cruise ship wearing sailor hats.

“Dear the hottest girl out there. HAPPY JENDAWG DAY! HI! I hope you have the most wonderful day today. So happy to call you my unnie and to have grown up with you for over a whole decade!"

She continued praising the SOLO singer: "Everything you've always wanted to do and I will always, close or afar, be your biggest fan supporting you. This is a cute pic of us. Love uuu xxx happy birthday lovie!!! @ jennierubyjane."

On the other hand, Jisoo shared a rare picture of a mobile charger with her and Jennie’s picture stuck on it and wrote in Korean: “Happy Birthday My Jendeukie. Just like your name, Jendeukie who always stuck by me closely, I hope you shine and achieve all the things that you've dreamt of when we we first met. Don't forget that you will always have me, someone who is always on your side, by your side.”

The FLOWER crooner also teased the release of a new BLACKPINK album as she concluded: “Let's hurry up and release an album and go on tour and go around side by side closely. I love you and happy birthday! P.S. you're my charger haha.”