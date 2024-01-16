 
menu
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough would've made Elvis ‘beam with pride' with new move

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough recently quashed any rumors of a lingering rift between them

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough recently quashed any rumors of a lingering rift between them
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough recently quashed any rumors of a lingering rift between them 

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough put up a united front during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The duo were engaged in a court battle over Elvis Presley’s sprawling Graceland estate after the death of Lisa Marie Presley a year ago. When Priscilla contested an amendment in Lisa Marie’s will, Riley reportedly locked her out of Elvis’ estate.

Now, their show of love at the Emmys has quashed any rumors of the feud remaining. Body language expert Jess Ponce III took a look at the pair’s mannerisms when they posed on the red carpet.

"Elvis would've been beaming with pride," Jess told The Mirror.

"Priscilla, his ex-wife, and their granddaughter, Riley, looked absolutely at ease together, brushing off any lingering feelings about the Elvis Estate," he added.

Jess could see "no tension or dispute" between the pair. "They were leaning in, their upper torsos touching, and Priscilla had a tight embrace around her granddaughter. Riley responded with a loving smile," he explained.

The body language expert said "whatever might have happened is now water under the bridge,” adding, "that's heart-warming, especially considering the recent anniversary of Lisa Marie's passing."

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker continue ‘teenage antics' after becoming parents
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker continue ‘teenage antics' after becoming parents
Kate Middleton skips key meeting at Kensington Palace video
Kate Middleton skips key meeting at Kensington Palace
Lilibet 'burdened' with name amid claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen furious
Lilibet 'burdened' with name amid claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen furious
BLACKPINK pens sweet wishes for Jennie's 28th birthday
BLACKPINK pens sweet wishes for Jennie's 28th birthday
'Succession,' 'The Bear' triumph Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
'Succession,' 'The Bear' triumph Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Omid Scobie breaks silence over claims Meghan Markle, Harry left Queen Elizabeth 'furious' over naming Lilibet
Omid Scobie breaks silence over claims Meghan Markle, Harry left Queen Elizabeth 'furious' over naming Lilibet
BTS's RM & V complete military training: See pictures
BTS's RM & V complete military training: See pictures
King Charles spends much of his time worrying about Prince Andrew, Harry?
King Charles spends much of his time worrying about Prince Andrew, Harry?
Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher & Suzanne Somers honored at Primetime Emmys
Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher & Suzanne Somers honored at Primetime Emmys
UK govt rejects calls for King Charles abdication with latest move
UK govt rejects calls for King Charles abdication with latest move
Did Daniel Radcliffe marry longtime girlfriend Erin Darke?
Did Daniel Radcliffe marry longtime girlfriend Erin Darke?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deserve Nobel Peace Prize? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deserve Nobel Peace Prize?