Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough would've made Elvis ‘beam with pride' with new move

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough put up a united front during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The duo were engaged in a court battle over Elvis Presley’s sprawling Graceland estate after the death of Lisa Marie Presley a year ago. When Priscilla contested an amendment in Lisa Marie’s will, Riley reportedly locked her out of Elvis’ estate.

Now, their show of love at the Emmys has quashed any rumors of the feud remaining. Body language expert Jess Ponce III took a look at the pair’s mannerisms when they posed on the red carpet.

"Elvis would've been beaming with pride," Jess told The Mirror.

"Priscilla, his ex-wife, and their granddaughter, Riley, looked absolutely at ease together, brushing off any lingering feelings about the Elvis Estate," he added.

Jess could see "no tension or dispute" between the pair. "They were leaning in, their upper torsos touching, and Priscilla had a tight embrace around her granddaughter. Riley responded with a loving smile," he explained.

The body language expert said "whatever might have happened is now water under the bridge,” adding, "that's heart-warming, especially considering the recent anniversary of Lisa Marie's passing."