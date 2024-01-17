Prince Harry has ‘no original content' and is a ‘walking alarm bell'

Prince Harry are a ‘walking alarm bell’ with their lack of original content

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for being a walking alarm bell without any original content to their name.



This has been issued by a Hollywood executive in one of their interviews with the Express.

They began by pointing out the “financial tightrope” the couple is walking, due to there being no more ideas left.

In the eyes of the expert, “They could find themselves walking a financial tightrope simply to survive.”

And “what immediately worries me is the alarming lack of any other original content on their roster.”

This has come shortly after it was made public that, “Netflix bought the book they are adapting but the question everyone in Hollywood is asking is: Can they actually pull this off without either of them having any real prior experience?”

“This is a make-or-break year for them in every sense,” he also added.

“Either their company turns this project into a success or they could face a financial nightmare if Netflix pulls the plug on a new contract with them in 2025.”