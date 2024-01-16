Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could bail on Netflix deal for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may decide against renewing their deal with Netflix in favor of other plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may decide against renewing their deal with Netflix in favor of other plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could decide to discontinue their deal with Netflix, per one royal expert.

The Sussexes signed a five-year $100million (£78million) deal with Netflix in 2020. The Montecito-based couple were to make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming with the streaming giant.

As the deal nears its end in 2025, a renewal from Netflix seems dubious to many experts. However, PR expert Mayah Riaz thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not want to renew the deal in the first place.

Mayah said: "The couple might decide they do not want to continue."

She also explained the reason for it, saying, "I believe due to the future producing roles the couple are expected to be involved in, they may feel that they are not able to offer anything to Netflix. Therefore, the partnership may not be renewed."

Read more: Prince Harry BRUTALLY snubbed by King Charles, Prince William after queen's death

The PR expert then explored other opportunities for the Sussexes if the deal isn’t renewed: "Firstly, there's already rumours circulating that Meghan is due to bring out her memoir. Harry has already released his."

"Additionally, they could explore opportunities for more writing projects. Meghan could explore more writing projects and maybe release another children's book," Mayah suggested.

She noted how Harry and Meghan have "proven to be engaging speakers, drawing attention and interest from audiences worldwide".

Mayah continued: "They could leverage their platform to secure lucrative public speaking engagements at conferences, events, or even through virtual platforms."

Read more: Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row

She concluded her analysis with: "As influential figures, Meghan and Harry could collaborate with brands that align with their values and interests. Endorsements, partnerships, or ambassador roles could offer financial opportunities while maintaining their commitment to causes they care about."