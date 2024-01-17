 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Queen Elizabeth's virtue hailed as its everything Prince Harry lacks

Prince Harry’s failures laid bare amid reports that Queen Elizabeth was ‘far more’ than he ever was, by experts

File Footage

Prince Harry was slammed for being ‘nothing like’ his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who gave everything to Brits

Prince Harry has just found himself on the receiving end of hate after experts accused him and Meghan Markle of being ‘nothing close’ to Queen Elizabeth.

All of this has been issued by Nadine Dorries, the former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport of the United Kingdom.

She weighed in on her comparisons of Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth, in her pieces for the Daily Mail.

“The Queen embodied every virtue this pair lack,” she began everything by saying.

“She was loyal, dedicated, hard-working, and driven by duty every day of her life — at times, if we are honest, to the detriment of her own family and happiness.”

Read More: Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up in new Lilibet name row

Before concluding she also added, “She always put the nation first,” for one after all.

It comes after Queen Elizabeth’s final moments were hailed, in-depth, in a biography, by Robert Hardman.

It featured insights into what really went down when Lilibet’s name drop happened.

According to Mr. Hardman, the future Queen’s nickname was a family heirloom of sorts, said only inside the hallow halls of Buckingham Palace when she was too young to say ‘Elizabeth’.

