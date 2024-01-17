 
menu
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been blasted for only seeking monetary gain

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character’
Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for constantly seeking monetary gain.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mail.

It references claims made in Mr Hardmans’ biography Charles III.

It says, “Robert Hardman is one of our most authoritative of historians. He quotes a member of the Queen’s staff saying she was 'as angry as I’ve ever seen her' at the way in which Harry and Meghan handled this.”

Read More: 

“Lilibet was the charming and deeply personal childhood nickname which was only used by the Queen’s close family and her intimates.”

But “for the Sussexes to co-opt it in this way and then say it was with her blessing, was despicable if what the aide says is true. It was outrageous behaviour. It meant bringing distress to her last years.”

Before concluding though she also said, “Their infamous interview on Oprah, in March of that year, had already made that clear. Their attacks on the Royal Family after they stepped down as senior working members of it, for monetary gain, was therefore totally in character.”

Julia Roberts makes a rare confession
Julia Roberts makes a rare confession
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘completely lack' William, Kate Middleton's spark video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘completely lack' William, Kate Middleton's spark
Queen Elizabeth II 'no longer viewed' Meghan Markle, Harry as family
Queen Elizabeth II 'no longer viewed' Meghan Markle, Harry as family
Prince Harry has ‘no original content' and is a ‘walking alarm bell' video
Prince Harry has ‘no original content' and is a ‘walking alarm bell'
Kanye West's hidden talent shines bright in new viral video
Kanye West's hidden talent shines bright in new viral video
Kanye West snubbed by Kim Kardashian' mother Kris Jenner
Kanye West snubbed by Kim Kardashian' mother Kris Jenner
Queen Elizabeth's virtue hailed as its everything Prince Harry lacks video
Queen Elizabeth's virtue hailed as its everything Prince Harry lacks
Olivia Rodrigo receives nod from a popular singer
Olivia Rodrigo receives nod from a popular singer
Julia Roberts makes a rare confession
Julia Roberts makes a rare confession
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BRUTALLY ‘rebuffed' by royals amid major row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BRUTALLY ‘rebuffed' by royals amid major row
Kanye West creating ‘real and raw' song about Bianca Censori marriage video
Kanye West creating ‘real and raw' song about Bianca Censori marriage
Dona Kelce confesses Taylor Swift's beau Travis 'used to yell at her'
Dona Kelce confesses Taylor Swift's beau Travis 'used to yell at her'