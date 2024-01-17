Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been blasted for only seeking monetary gain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for constantly seeking monetary gain.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mail.

It references claims made in Mr Hardmans’ biography Charles III.

It says, “Robert Hardman is one of our most authoritative of historians. He quotes a member of the Queen’s staff saying she was 'as angry as I’ve ever seen her' at the way in which Harry and Meghan handled this.”

“Lilibet was the charming and deeply personal childhood nickname which was only used by the Queen’s close family and her intimates.”

But “for the Sussexes to co-opt it in this way and then say it was with her blessing, was despicable if what the aide says is true. It was outrageous behaviour. It meant bringing distress to her last years.”

Before concluding though she also said, “Their infamous interview on Oprah, in March of that year, had already made that clear. Their attacks on the Royal Family after they stepped down as senior working members of it, for monetary gain, was therefore totally in character.”