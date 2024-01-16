Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BRUTALLY ‘rebuffed' by royals amid major row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked to the royals after a bombshell claim, only to be brutally turned down

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were treated to a straightforward “no” when they asked the royals for backing amid a major row.

After sparking a row over their daughter Lilibet’s name, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed they had asked the queen for her permission to use her childhood nickname for their daughter.

However, when the Sussexes went to the royals to ask them to back their claim, they were “brutally rebuffed,” per Daily Mail.

Robert Hardman made the claim about the queen’s anger in his new biography Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams then voiced his support for Hardman’s claims, noting: “Robert Hardman is one of our most authoritative of historians. He quotes a member of the Queen’s staff saying she was 'as angry as I’ve ever seen her' at the way in which Harry and Meghan handled this.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row

"Lilibet was the charming and deeply personal childhood nickname which was only used by the Queen’s close family and her intimates," he added.

"For the Sussexes to co-opt it in this way and then say it was with her blessing, was despicable if what the aide says is true. It was outrageous behaviour. It meant bringing distress to her last years," he concluded.