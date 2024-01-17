Kanye West's hidden talent shines bright in new viral video

Kanye West's fans were left in awe after seeing an unseen version of the American rapper in a viral video

File Footage

Kanye West reportedly left his fans astonished after his hidden talent was exposed in a viral video, as per the findings of Netflix Junkie.

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has reportedly upset many of his fans due to his repeated controversial antics. Nonetheless, a new video of Kanye’s youth emerged on the internet and that appeared to be melting the hearts of the audience.

On 16th January 2024, one of Kanye’s fan pages posted a decades-old-video of the Vultures crooner.

The posted video featured 12-year-old Kanye, now known as Ye, taking the podium at one of his reported schools. In this video, Kanye could be seen reading a poem called His Name is Love.

At the beginning of the clip, the musician introduced himself and later announced the title of his poem.

He then revealed that his poem was dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr, who was the American Baptist minister, activist, and political philosopher.

Despite his controversial past, the doting fans of the American rapper stormed into the comments section of this post.

One social media user penned, “Bro was rhyming even back then.”

“The little kid genius!!! Love it,” another gushed.

A third fan hailed the rapper and said, “Got the same attitude as king during that speech.”