Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Queen Elizabeth II 'no longer viewed' Meghan Markle, Harry as family

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Queen Elizabeth II did not recognise Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as ‘family’ towards the end of her life.

Her Majesty, as per royal author Royal author, Robert Hardman, told her aides that he was disappointed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for taking her childhood name’ Lilibet, for their daughter.

The Queen said as per the author: "I don't own the palaces. I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that."

Meanwhile, Kelvin MacKenzie wrote on X, formely known as Twitter: “'I don’t own the palaces. I don’t own the paintings. The only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.' This quote is said by leading journalist Rebecca English in the Daily Mail to have come from Queen Elizabeth speaking to aides on being told Harry and Meghan called their daughter Lilibet- a very personal term for the former monarch used only by her closest family and friends. Clearly the late Queen no longer viewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as family or friends."

This comes as BBC correspondent Jonny Dymond reported that the Queen was "never asked" by Harry and Meghan before they picked out Lillbet’s name.

