Queen Elizabeth II was angry at Meghan Markle for 'copyrighting Lilibet'

Queen Elizabeth II was furious over Meghan Markle using her childhood moniker to patent daughter Lilibet’s name.

Robert Hardman in his new book titled, “Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story” reveals how Her Majesty’s beloved name ‘Lilibet’ was adapted and then allegedly patented by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The book notes as per Daily Mail: "One [aide] privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Angela Levin tells GB News that Meghan has reserved the rights of the name legally.

She noted: "That's an incredibly sad comment, I think one of the reasons she felt that way was because it was discovered that Megan, even before Lilibet was born, had taken out the names officially so that she could use them to buy things and to identify them.

Levin added: "Yes. Before she had Lilibet, I think that was awful for the Queen because she gets drawn into owning organisations due to the name being so unique.