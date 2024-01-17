Meghan Markle has just come under fire for copywriting her infant daughter’s name before her birth

Meghan Markle's behavior with Queen Elizabeth exposed: ‘Took all she owned'

Meghan Markle has just been called out for copywriting baby Lilibet’s name, long before even her birth occurred.

All of this began after royal biographer Robert Hardman’s new book Charles III came out.

According to the Daily Mail, one of its key extracts read, “One [aide] privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname.”

It allegedly came to a point where the Queen allegedly said, “I don't own the palaces or the paintings, only my name, and now they've taken that.”

Instead of that royal commentator Angela Levin has stepped forward as well and told GB News, “That's an incredibly sad comment, I think one of the reasons she felt that way was because it was discovered that Megan, even before Lilibet was born, had taken out the names officially so that she could use them to buy things and to identify them.”

She also went on to add, “Before she had Lilibet, I think that was awful for the Queen because she gets drawn into owning organizations due to the name being so unique.”

“This name is just for her because she couldn't say Elizabeth when she was young. It's also for her family, her parents, and the Duke of Edinburgh, they all called her it out of love, it's very intimate.”

“People who don't know about that will think that the Queen is supporting this, let's buy it. I think it's appalling,” she also added before signing off near the end.