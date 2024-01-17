Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate on January 15, 2022

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra celebrate daughter Malti's birthday

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated their daughter Malti’s birthday.

The Jonas Brothers member took to his Instagram account and shared moments from his baby girl’s Sesame Street themed birthday bash who turned 2.

"Our little angel is 2 years old," Nick captioned the carousel rife with decorations, sweet treats and an appearance from the iconic red Muppet.

The first picture was of Malti rocking a pink and red dress covered in hearts as she wore pink heart sunglasses.

More pictures captured the vibrant decorations like a photo booth and a backdrop that read "Malti's World" in a crayon font.



The party theme was completed with a stunning Elmo smash cake which included a cake topper spelling out Malti's name.

One of the snaps also featured Priyanka giving Nick a gushy hug as she wrapped her arms around his neck.

Nick's brothers Joe and Franklin Jonas were also in attendance along with other family and close friends.

