Hailey Bieber reportedly fueled divorce rumours with Justin Bieber as she stepped out for a solo stroll in Los Angeles

Photo: ‘Needy’ Justin Bieber is getting on Hailey’s nerves?

Hailey Bieber has reportedly re-ignited divorce rumours with Justin Bieber as she seemed tense in the latest outing.

On Wednesday, the fashion mogul was papped as she strolled through the streets of Los Angeles all alone.

The 27-year-old model had a solemn look during this outing without her husband, as per the findings of The U.S Sun.

Justin Bieber’s wife opted for a casual attire as she threw on a beige long coat over a striped shirt paired with jeans. She also accessorized with golden earrings and black shades.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after speculations surfaced on the internet that Hailey’s marriage with Justin was going through a rough patch.

Earlier in the week, a source close to the couple told National Enquirer that the Baby hitmaker was solely dependent on his wife.

The insider claimed about Justin, "He acts like a needy kid all the time and she's constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult."

In addition to this, another source claimed, "[Their marriage is] based on Justin's childish needs and it's doomed," adding, “They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," after which the insider signed off.