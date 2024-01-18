Prince William eagerly waiting for Prince George 'great involvement' in Royal role

Prince William managing expectations from Prince George amid training period

Prince William has his expectations managed as he is set to train his eldest son, Prince George, for royal duties.

The Prince of Wales, who is now first in line to the throne, is eager to get his son started on the monarchy jobs, but at the same time is also focused on a non-intensive training.

Royal author Robert Hardman, in his book, Charles III: New King, New Court wrote: "Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his university education, his engagement with the armed forces, and his introduction to regular duties. He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

He added: "'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties, says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"