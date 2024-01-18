Keke Palmer shares important message with millions of followers

Keke Palmer notches up rhetoric as her cryptic post sends a loud and clear message

Keke Palmer is taking a dig at “a coward” on the internet which she did not name on her 13.9 million followers account as she battled legally with estranged ex-Darius Jackson.



Taking to Instagram, the Emmy winner wrote a cryptic post, “Sometimes people don’t want to be your friend, they just don’t want to be your enemy. They can’t be cool with you but they don’t want you to know, even though you already do.”

She penned, “And if they can keep you close enough, maybe they can use you at an opportune time without having to have shown any loyalty.”



"It’s so much easier to be honest, no one trusts a coward. ????????," the mother-of-one said.

The post comes after a judge prolonged the domestic violence restraining order against her ex-Darius.

In the previous post, Keke shared a positive message at the start of the New Year on the photo-sharing app, “I have never been so happy in my life!!” she added.

“Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer.”

