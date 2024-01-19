Kanye West is reportedly going to apologize again for antisemitism as he is set to release 'Vultures'

Kanye West wants 'no anti-Semitic' label ahead of 'Vultures' release

For quite some time, Kanye West has been labeled anti-Semitic for his verbal assault on the Jewish community. But, the Chicago rapper has apologized for his actions and reportedly recorded another long apology ahead of Vultures' release.



Well-placed sources reveal the Power hitmaker has recorded a lengthy video clip of around 40 minutes to apologize for past toxic remarks.

Insiders describe the clip as a face-to-the-camera-like version where the Grammy winner will address his antisemitic rants.

However, the mole squealed to TMZ about the video message that it would become at some point unintelligible because the 46-year-old rambled through it.

Reportedly the apology clip will be dropped before the rollout of the much-delayed Vultures release on Feb, 9.

Kanye previously apologized to the Jewish community in a unique way. The fashion mogul posted a note in Hebrew on Instagram last month.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” the text read.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”