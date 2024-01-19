Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters 'disgust' over Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out over Kate Middleton comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fans are being slammed on social media after shading Kate Middleton’s ongoing health conditions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex supporters have branded Kate’s abdominal surgery a ‘payback’ for alienating Meghan Markle.

The Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden tweeted on X: "Some of the posts on here about the Princess of Wales's health problems from #PrinceHarry and #Meghan's supporters really disgust me".

Praising his views, netizens were quick to support the expert.

"Meghan Markle’s fan base represent her perfectly,” wrote one while another added: "Well said Richard. It's horrific".

A third added, "What do you expect? Many are being paid by Markle! Evil personified.”

Another commenter: “Richard we’re used to it as they have attacked Catherine for 4 years. The thing is, POW is actually a lovely kind woman and they do it in the name of a fame chaser who has shown time and time again, that she’s not a nice person. Misplaced and ignorant."