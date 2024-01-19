 
menu
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters 'disgust' over Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out over Kate Middleton comments

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 19, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters disgust over Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters 'disgust' over Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fans are being slammed on social media after shading Kate Middleton’s ongoing health conditions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex supporters have branded Kate’s abdominal surgery a ‘payback’ for alienating Meghan Markle.

The Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden tweeted on X: "Some of the posts on here about the Princess of Wales's health problems from #PrinceHarry and #Meghan's supporters really disgust me".

Praising his views, netizens were quick to support the expert.

"Meghan Markle’s fan base represent her perfectly,” wrote one while another added: "Well said Richard. It's horrific".

A third added, "What do you expect? Many are being paid by Markle! Evil personified.”

Another commenter: “Richard we’re used to it as they have attacked Catherine for 4 years. The thing is, POW is actually a lovely kind woman and they do it in the name of a fame chaser who has shown time and time again, that she’s not a nice person. Misplaced and ignorant."

Madonna faces accusations of deceptive trade practices
Madonna faces accusations of deceptive trade practices
Kate Middleton wants to be 'normal' for children amid abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton wants to be 'normal' for children amid abdominal surgery
King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news
King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news
Prince Harry got 'hug' from Princess Anne to comfort Queen death
Prince Harry got 'hug' from Princess Anne to comfort Queen death
Sharon Stone drops a big revelation about ‘Barbie'
Sharon Stone drops a big revelation about ‘Barbie'
Prince Harry 'frustration' visible in new look amid 'Lilibet' name controversy
Prince Harry 'frustration' visible in new look amid 'Lilibet' name controversy
Kanye West wants 'no anti-Semitic' label ahead of 'Vultures' release
Kanye West wants 'no anti-Semitic' label ahead of 'Vultures' release
Jennifer Garner confesses her 'biggest fear' related to Ben Affleck's kids
Jennifer Garner confesses her 'biggest fear' related to Ben Affleck's kids
Kate Middleton hospital stay to be 'considerable longer,' says expert
Kate Middleton hospital stay to be 'considerable longer,' says expert
Diddy demands accuser to show face in public?
Diddy demands accuser to show face in public?
Johnny Depp's career on upswing after infamous Amber Heard lawsuit
Johnny Depp's career on upswing after infamous Amber Heard lawsuit
Meghan Markle's alleged upcoming memoir dubbed major barrier in Royals, Sussex rift
Meghan Markle's alleged upcoming memoir dubbed major barrier in Royals, Sussex rift