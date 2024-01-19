 
Friday, January 19, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Dr Shola reacts as Prince William set to juggle childcare, caring for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has been admitted to hospital for the planned procedure and is expected to remain there for 10 to 14 days

William Blythe Haynes

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has expressed her voice to the reports Prince William would likely have a busy couple of months juggling childcare and aiding his wife Kate Middleton as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital for the planned procedure and is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.

Following this, the Daily Mail reported, “Prince William set to juggle childcare and caring for Kate Middleton following her ‘planned abdominal surgery’”

Also Read: Queen Camilla breaks silence on King Charles abdication?

The publication further claimed Kate Middleton is to take three months to rest and recover.

Sharing the report on X, formerly Twitter, Dr Shola said “Should we clap for him? The PR spin to desperately make Prince William look like a dedicated husband & father ‘juggling childcare and caring’ when he has an army of people supporting him & zero financial concerns about cancelling work to stay at home is so tone deaf.”

She continued, “Most Brits juggle ‘childcare, caring for spouse AND can’t afford not to WORK. Besides Women juggle this ALL the time and we get no coverage boosting us in the papers.”

