Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health issues

After Kate Middleton, King Charles is also set to be admitted to hospital next week

Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health worries

Royal expert and author Angela Levin has warned that King Charles and Kate Middleton's latest health concerns are "very worrying" as the Princess of Wales recovers in hospital after surgery.



Speaking to GB News, Angela, who is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, said: "It is very disappointing and very worrying because it is a long time. You can see that there is concern because William is also not going to do any work.

"Not only is he visiting of course and looking after the children, but he's going to be very close to her once she gets home and be with him."

The royal expert also reflected on the impact on the Royal Family and the absence of so many senior royals.

She said, it is "worrying" to not have both King Charles and Kate on duty.

Angela went on saying: "It is worrying - it's very worrying to have three members of the Royal Family unable to do what they should do.

"But you have the ordinary person's anguish, where we expect them to be perfect at all times and ready to do all their duties."

Angela’s warning came as King Charles is also set to be admitted to hospital next week as the monarch awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.