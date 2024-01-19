 
Friday, January 19, 2024
King Charles will be admitted to hospital next week, the palace has confirmed

Friday, January 19, 2024

Will Prince Harry privately reach out to King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health issues?

A royal expert has expressed his hope that Prince Harry will likely reach out to his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton as they both face medical issues.

The expert also urged the Duke of Sussex to reach out his family, ‘given the sensitivities involved.’

Also Read: Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health issues

Kate Middleton is recovering in hospital having undergone abdominal surgery while King Charles is set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.

The Mirror quoted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams expressing hope that the Duke will privately reach out to King Charles and Kate amid his rift with the royal family.

The royal expert said: "There is a very deep rift in the Royal Family. As far as anyone is aware, Harry and William aren't speaking. It's very unfortunate this has happened. Not only the King with an enlarged prostate but Catherine has also had an operation of some magnitude."

Fitzwilliams believes Archie and Lilibet doting father is likely to reach out.

Read More: King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news

"Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach. So basically we don't hear", he said.

