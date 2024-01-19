Michael B. Jordan working on 'secret' movie: Reports

 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Friday, January 19, 2024

Hollywood is buzzing about Michael B. Jordan and writer-director Ryan Coogler's upcoming reunion on "a secret movie."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan has written and will direct the untitled picture starring the 36 year-old actor who is currently being investigated for a car incident in Hollywood.

Emphasizing on the secrecy of the project, the outlet reported that prospective buyers had to travel to William Morris Endeavor's (WME) Beverly Hills offices to read the script.

Moreover, Ryan will produce the new project through his firm Proximity Media that he co-founded in 2021 with Sev Ohanian and his wife Zinzi Coogler.

Apart from its "genre" components, which is speculated to be anything from sci-fi to horror to fantasy, and the rumors that it also includes a period component, not much more is known about the project.

Last week, Ryan met with interested parties to present his vision to those who were still interested after the initial sessions to review the script.

Reportedly, the director plans to visit prospective purchasers to request a production commitment.

