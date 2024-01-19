A royal expert tweeted, “Rumours that Prince Harry is coming to be with The King in hospital and possibly visit Catherine"

Royal fans react to rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues

Royal fans have expressed their views to the rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain to be with his father King Charles and also visit to Kate Middleton amid their health issues.



Royal expert Angela Levin turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted “Rumours that Prince Harry is coming to be with The King in hospital and possibly visit Catherine.

“All very well but can he be trusted. Cd he sell his conversations to USA media like before. Or could it be the start of a better relationship. I doubt it.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “He has to request security and a place to stay with 30 days notice last I heard. Plus, if he was that concerned he’d sack off this latest award show. Prince Harry the Aerospace and Aviation LEGEND” followed by numerous laughing face emojis.

“I'd be surprised this is true. Why would the King put himself in a position to have his conversations sold to tabloids. There is no way NO WAY Prince William will allow Harry near Princess Catherine,” said another fan.

The third commented, “Just rumors, ignore it.”

The fourth alleged, “He found an excuse to gather more info for another book.”