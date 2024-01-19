Royal fans react to rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues

 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal fans have expressed their views to the rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain to be with his father King Charles and also visit to Kate Middleton amid their health issues.

Royal expert Angela Levin turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted “Rumours that Prince Harry is coming to be with The King in hospital and possibly visit Catherine.

Also Read: Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?

“All very well but can he be trusted. Cd he sell his conversations to USA media like before. Or could it be the start of a better relationship. I doubt it.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “He has to request security and a place to stay with 30 days notice last I heard. Plus, if he was that concerned he’d sack off this latest award show. Prince Harry the Aerospace and Aviation LEGEND” followed by numerous laughing face emojis.

“I'd be surprised this is true. Why would the King put himself in a position to have his conversations sold to tabloids. There is no way NO WAY Prince William will allow Harry near Princess Catherine,” said another fan.

Read More: Kate Middleton wants to be 'normal' for children amid abdominal surgery

The third commented, “Just rumors, ignore it.”

The fourth alleged, “He found an excuse to gather more info for another book.”

