Sam Asghari not looking for a partner after Britney Spears divorce

Friday, January 19, 2024
Sam Asghari focuses on self-growth after divorce from wife Britney Spears post 14-month marriage

Friday, January 19, 2024

Sam Asghari opened up about his life following his very public divorce from Sam Asghari after 14-month marriage.

The aspiring actor dished on how he is focused on self-growth and “staying in shape” following his separation from the controversial singer.

He told Life & Style, “I always love to be in shape,” adding, “But at the same time, you have to find a balance of being in great shape and also enjoying your life, so sometimes it’s OK to not be in the best shape as long as you are able to get back the second you decide to.”

“In the past few years, a lot of maturity took place in myself. With age comes wisdom and life experience,” he added, “The next year is gonna be a lot of personal growth, a lot of focus on career, and acting specifically. And that’s it.”

Asghari was then asked if he is dating anyone, to which he replied, “I’m not looking for a partner,” before adding, “I have a partner at home waiting for me. Her name is Porsha — my dog!”

Sharing the news of his divorce from Spears, Asghari wrote on Instagram, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens,” he added.

