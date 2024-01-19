Dolly Parton drops brand new music on her 78th birthday

On her 78th birthday, Dolly Parton has delighted fans with new music from her album 'Rockstar'

On her 78th birthday, Dolly Parton has delighted fans with new music from her album 'Rockstar'

On her 78th birthday, Dolly Parton has given fans the gift of a new rock songs from her album Rockstar.

Taking to Instagram, Parton wrote: "Hey fans and friends. It's my Birthday so I'm going to give you a present."

"I'm releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may not have heard before that were not on the album,” she continued.

“I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL. Thanks for everything," she signed off.

Despite Dolly being a country music legend, she has ventured into rock with Rockstar, which happens to be her husband Carl Dean’s favorite genre.

Speaking about his love of rock, she said last year, "Country music was his least favorite, he was into hard rock. All of our lives, and we've been together almost 60 years, anytime I'm around him, in the house, in the car he's always playing rock songs."

Dolly dropped Rockstar, which is her 49th solo studio album, on November 17, 2023.