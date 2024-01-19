 
menu
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Andrew ‘throwing a fit' as Charles prepares to throw him out of Royal Lodge

King Charles is reportedly being forced to take an action against his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 19, 2024

Prince Andrew ‘throwing a fit’ as Charles prepares to throw him out of Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew ‘throwing a fit’ as Charles prepares to throw him out of Royal Lodge 

Prince Andrew is reportedly “throwing a fit” as King Charles is considering removing him from Royal Lodge amid renewed sex scandal.

However, Charles throwing Andrew out of the luxury mansion is not a “punishment,” an insider said, adding, “Charles simply can no longer justify Andrew living in a 30-room house in all that splendor when he’s no longer a working royal.”

Speaking with Life & Style, the royal insider further said that Charles is offering Andrew Frogmore Cottage, previous residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Charles feels he’s being more than gracious by allowing Andrew to take up residence there,” the insider said before saying of Andrew that he still does not accept the allegations against him.

ALSO READ: King Charles ‘forced' to ‘remove' Prince Andrew from line of succession

“He continues to deny he did anything wrong and says he knew nothing about these events,” they added with the source commenting, “He’s still acting like he’s a victim.”

The source continued: “He believes his settlement with Virginia should’ve closed the lid on this case, and he feels aggrieved that it didn’t.”

Meanwhile, his ex-wife and mother of his kids, Sarah Fergusan, is standing by him. “Fergie supports Andrew and thinks he’s been treated unfairly by the press and the royal family,” the source said.

And his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie “refuse to believe their dad did these things. They admit he’s not a saint, but they say he’s not a pedophile either. It’s like they’re walking around with blinders on.”

Keith Urban saved 'miserable' Nicole Kidman post her divorce from Tom Cruise
Keith Urban saved 'miserable' Nicole Kidman post her divorce from Tom Cruise
Royal expert questions timings of King Charles' health scare announcement
Royal expert questions timings of King Charles' health scare announcement
Prince William praised for prioritizing Kate Middleton, kids over royal duty
Prince William praised for prioritizing Kate Middleton, kids over royal duty
Brooklyn Beckham makes David, Victoria Beckham proud
Brooklyn Beckham makes David, Victoria Beckham proud
Meghan Markle to receive help from senior royal to get into King Charles' good graces
Meghan Markle to receive help from senior royal to get into King Charles' good graces
King Charles ‘forced' to ‘remove' Prince Andrew from line of succession
King Charles ‘forced' to ‘remove' Prince Andrew from line of succession
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker land in trouble for new post
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker land in trouble for new post
Penelope Cruz unveils her childhood trauma
Penelope Cruz unveils her childhood trauma
Kanye West ‘forced' to loose leash on wife Bianca Censori video
Kanye West ‘forced' to loose leash on wife Bianca Censori
Brooklyn Beckham hits back at criticism on changing careers
Brooklyn Beckham hits back at criticism on changing careers
Kanye West's 'creepy' wish for Bianca Censori to mimic Kim Kardashian surfaces
Kanye West's 'creepy' wish for Bianca Censori to mimic Kim Kardashian surfaces
Dolly Parton drops brand new music on her 78th birthday
Dolly Parton drops brand new music on her 78th birthday