An astrologer recently made shocking revelations about Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage

An analyst has stated that Bianca Censori and Kanye West enjoy a "passionate" marriage that is "without emotions."

The 46-year-old rapper, who recently spent almost $850,000 on his new titanium dentures , tied the knot with the 29-year-old Australian model and architect in December 2022.

As the couple is always found amid controversies and NSFW moments, a celebrity psychic named Inbaal Honigman carried out a Tarot reading on their marriage.

Speaking to the Mirror, the astrologer kicked off the reading by pulling the 4 of Cups card for Bianca and noted that she "is enjoying a life of luxury and is focused on herself and on the opportunities that this life affords her".

“It's quite an independent card in the Tarot, which means that Bianca is free to make her own decisions, and will stay in the relationship as if it is a business arrangement,” Inbal claimed.

Then she pulled the Ace of Disks for Kanye and said: "As long as his value increases, Ye is happy. Column inches, social media clicks, nightclub appearances, the rapper values any public recognition.”

Inbal further explained: "He's aware that with this beautiful lady by his side, there's more brand recognition in the Ye name, more value to his many ventures, and he loves that."