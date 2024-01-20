 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry reminisces about mom Princess Diana with John Travolta

John Travolta presented Prince Harry with the 'Living Legends of Aviation' honor

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 20, 2024

John Travolta presented Prince Harry with the Living Legends of Aviation honor
John Travolta presented Prince Harry with the 'Living Legends of Aviation' honor

Prince Harry got inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation” hall of fame on Friday, where he remembered his mother Princess Diana.

When John host Travolta invited Harry on stage as "living legend, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry,” he accepted the honor and said, "I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us!

"The only thing left to do is... not dance together but fly together," he added.

Travolta famously danced with the late former Princess of Wales in 1985.

The Grease star and the Duke of Sussex put their friendship on display throughout the event. When Travolta asked the 39-year-old prince "what can you remember about your first flight", he replied: "It's classified," and the crowd burst out laughing.

During the same event, Prince Harry also hung out with Germany's Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe. The German prince later took to social media to post a selfie with him and voiced his support for the award.

"Congratulations To HRH Prince Harry for his VERY MUCH DESERVED Living Legends of Aviation Award," he wrote.

Prince Harry was honored for his service in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot. 

King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other
King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming
Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage
Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident video
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family
Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic
Royal experts react as Prince Harry drops libel case video
Royal experts react as Prince Harry drops libel case
Kate Middleton shares her fresh resolve after surgery video
Kate Middleton shares her fresh resolve after surgery
Sharon Stone reveals old personal incident: 'I was in peace'
Sharon Stone reveals old personal incident: 'I was in peace'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game