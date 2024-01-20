Prince Harry reminisces about mom Princess Diana with John Travolta

John Travolta presented Prince Harry with the 'Living Legends of Aviation' honor

John Travolta presented Prince Harry with the 'Living Legends of Aviation' honor

Prince Harry got inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation” hall of fame on Friday, where he remembered his mother Princess Diana.

When John host Travolta invited Harry on stage as "living legend, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry,” he accepted the honor and said, "I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us!

"The only thing left to do is... not dance together but fly together," he added.

Travolta famously danced with the late former Princess of Wales in 1985.

The Grease star and the Duke of Sussex put their friendship on display throughout the event. When Travolta asked the 39-year-old prince "what can you remember about your first flight", he replied: "It's classified," and the crowd burst out laughing.

During the same event, Prince Harry also hung out with Germany's Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe. The German prince later took to social media to post a selfie with him and voiced his support for the award.

"Congratulations To HRH Prince Harry for his VERY MUCH DESERVED Living Legends of Aviation Award," he wrote.

Prince Harry was honored for his service in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot.