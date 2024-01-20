Sophie has been labelled as the royal family’s 'secret weapon' due to the public's affection to her

King Charles, royal family honour Duchess Sophie on her 59th birthday

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the royal family have extended sweet birthday wishes to Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.



The palace, on behalf of the King, Queen and other royals wished Sophie a very happy birthday as she turns 59 on Saturday.

The royal family shared Sophie’s photo on X, formerly Twitter and tweeted, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Edinburgh!

“Thank you for the well wishes.”

Fans and friends also wished the Duchess on her birthday.

One fan commented, “Happy birthday to the sweet Duchess of Edinburgh! All the best wishes for HRH.”

Another said “Happy birthday to the Duchess of Edinburgh! Lots of health and happiness!”

“Happy birthday to the amazing Duchess of Edinburgh. I hope she is enjoying her day and will have a wonderful new year,” said the third royal fan.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was born Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones on 20th January 1965 in Oxford.

According to reports, many have labelled Sophie as the royal family’s "secret weapon" due to the public's affection to her.