 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles, royal family honour Duchess Sophie on her 59th birthday

Sophie has been labelled as the royal family’s 'secret weapon' due to the public's affection to her

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 20, 2024

King Charles, royal family honour Duchess Sophie on her 59th birthday
King Charles, royal family honour Duchess Sophie on her 59th birthday

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the royal family have extended sweet birthday wishes to Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The palace, on behalf of the King, Queen and other royals wished Sophie a very happy birthday as she turns 59 on Saturday.

The royal family shared Sophie’s photo on X, formerly Twitter and tweeted, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Edinburgh!

“Thank you for the well wishes.”

Fans and friends also wished the Duchess on her birthday.

One fan commented, “Happy birthday to the sweet Duchess of Edinburgh! All the best wishes for HRH.”

Another said “Happy birthday to the Duchess of Edinburgh! Lots of health and happiness!”

“Happy birthday to the amazing Duchess of Edinburgh. I hope she is enjoying her day and will have a wonderful new year,” said the third royal fan.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was born Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones on 20th January 1965 in Oxford.

According to reports, many have labelled Sophie as the royal family’s "secret weapon" due to the public's affection to her.

Kevin Costner ‘obsessed' with Jewel and ‘deepening' connection with her
Kevin Costner ‘obsessed' with Jewel and ‘deepening' connection with her
Reese Witherspoon puts off followers with 'filthy' recipe: ‘Full of bacteria' video
Reese Witherspoon puts off followers with 'filthy' recipe: ‘Full of bacteria'
Inside Jennifer Aniston's ‘sad' dating life after two divorces
Inside Jennifer Aniston's ‘sad' dating life after two divorces
King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other
King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other
Prince Harry reminisces about mom Princess Diana with John Travolta
Prince Harry reminisces about mom Princess Diana with John Travolta
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming
Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage
Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident video
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family
Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic