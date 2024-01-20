 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Josh Hutcherson on rejection from 'Home Alone'

Josh Hutcherson opens up about getting rejected from the epic role of Kevin McCallister in 'Home Alone'

Photo: Josh Hutcherson on rejection from Home Alone
Josh Hutcherson reportedly had to step down from the role of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone.

As per the report of Deadline, the Hunger Games alum recently had a conversation with BuzzFeed. In this confessional with the outlet, the 31-year-old actor spilled the beans on reportedly one of the first rejections of his early career.

Hutcherson disclosed that when he was little, he had auditioned for one of the Home Alone movies.

He told the publication, "I was probably 11, I think, when I auditioned for it.”

“That was the first time that I tasted rejection, so that was really hard."" the Beekeeper actor confessed about saying goodbye to the legendary character.

Later, the acting sensation paved the way into several big projects. However, the rejection from the flick seemingly had a prolonged effect on the alleged best pal of Jennifer Lawrence.

Speaking of the aftermath of this unfortunate rejection, Hutcherson observed, " It was a big deal for me at the time," adding, "I was so excited to get that close."

“And then to not get it, it was like, 'Oh, wow, this is what rejection feels like,'" he concluded.

For the unversed, Josh is popular for his role as Peeta Mellark in the film series Hunger Games, which was based on Suzanne Collins’s book series of the same name. 

