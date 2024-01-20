Irina Shayk steps out with Lewis Hamilton amid rumors of Tom Brady romance

 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Irina Shayk stepped out with pal Lewis Hamilton in Paris on Friday.

Shayk rocked an oversized leather coat, teaming it with an all black outfit. The model complete her look with a quilted red purse and lace-up heels.

The British Formula One star kept it cozy in a white fleece jacket which he paired with brown wide-leg pants. Hamilton also rocked hunky sneakers.

This fun night out comes amid rumors of Shayk’s patch-up with NFL star Tom Brady. Brady was spotted on a dinner date with the model recently.

Shayk and Brady first sparked rumors of romance in July 2023 when they were clicked in his car outside his Los Angeles home.

In her cover story for the November issue of ELLE magazine, the 39-year-old model avoided speaking about her relationship with the NFL star.

She was asked if “things were ramping up” with Brady, and she refused to comment.

She explained: “I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal.”

In the same interview, she praised her ex Bradley Cooper for his parenting skills.

“We always find a way,” she said of co-parenting with the Maestro star.

“He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

