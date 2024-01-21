Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted ' tribute' for Queen with Lilibet: 'Pure intentions'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to good as they name Lilibet after Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to give' tribute' to Queen with Lilibet: 'Pure intentions'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had pure intentions behind naming their daughter after Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who lovingly call their daughter Lilibet, wanted to pay tribute to the late Queen until it blew out of proportion.

PR expert Lynn Carratt from Press Box told the Mirror: "While some believe that Harry and Meghan could have handled things differently, it is generally believed that they named their daughter Lilibet as a tribute to the Queen. However, it appears that they chose the name before seeking permission, as they had already registered the domain Lilibet Diana prior to the birth of their daughter.

"The way Meghan and Harry have spoken out since Megxit has caused much upset within the royal family and they should have handled things very differently."

The expert added: "If the Queen had expressed displeasure about the name Lilibet to Harry, I believe he could have convinced Meghan to change it. It seems like the name was chosen with good intentions, regardless of any controversy surrounding it.



Ms Carratt continued: "Megan and Harry should focus on their work with Netflix and showcase their philanthropy efforts. Public opinion towards them, particularly in the UK, is at an all-time low.

"To improve their image, they should work on repairing their relationship with the royal family and demonstrate their value to win back public support."