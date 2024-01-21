 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry cannot occupy 'Counsellor of State' amid King 'prostrate' diagnosis

Prince Harry will not be an interim replacement of King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Prince Harry cannot occupy Counsellor of State amid King prostrate diagnosis
Prince Harry cannot occupy 'Counsellor of State' amid King 'prostrate' diagnosis

Prince Harry will seemingly not fill in for King Charles after losing his position as Counsellor of State.

The Duke of Sussex, who exited his position as a senior royal in 2020, will not be taking care of his father's job as King Charles announces prostrate issue.

Royal commentator Judita Dasilva tells GB News: "I think it's just a question of the practical consequences to the public position he has taken.

"When you publicly come out and say that you disagree with the position, the functionality and the modus operandum of the Firm - when the Queen was alive and post that - you cannot occupy a position of Counsellor of State."

Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, has also been omitted from the position.

Speaking for him, the expert add: "Prince Andrew is pretty much radioactive and can't occupy any public position at this point in time".

The news comes as Prince Harry has been branded 'A Living Legend of Aviation' in California.

Britney Spears reveals personal weakness on social media
Britney Spears reveals personal weakness on social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send 'best wishes' to Kate Middleton, King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send 'best wishes' to Kate Middleton, King Charles
King Charles 'very quietly' appoints Robert Hardman in winning 'PR move'
King Charles 'very quietly' appoints Robert Hardman in winning 'PR move'
Snoop Dogg's daughter updates fans on health: 'Thanks for support'
Snoop Dogg's daughter updates fans on health: 'Thanks for support'
Prince Harry spotted 'anxious' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Prince Harry spotted 'anxious' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted ' tribute' for Queen with Lilibet: 'Pure intentions'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted ' tribute' for Queen with Lilibet: 'Pure intentions'
Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson's help in reconnecting with Royal family
Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson's help in reconnecting with Royal family
Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?
Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues video
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid video
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'
Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'