Prince Harry will not be an interim replacement of King Charles

Prince Harry cannot occupy 'Counsellor of State' amid King 'prostrate' diagnosis

Prince Harry will seemingly not fill in for King Charles after losing his position as Counsellor of State.

The Duke of Sussex, who exited his position as a senior royal in 2020, will not be taking care of his father's job as King Charles announces prostrate issue.

Royal commentator Judita Dasilva tells GB News: "I think it's just a question of the practical consequences to the public position he has taken.

"When you publicly come out and say that you disagree with the position, the functionality and the modus operandum of the Firm - when the Queen was alive and post that - you cannot occupy a position of Counsellor of State."



Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, has also been omitted from the position.

Speaking for him, the expert add: "Prince Andrew is pretty much radioactive and can't occupy any public position at this point in time".

The news comes as Prince Harry has been branded 'A Living Legend of Aviation' in California.