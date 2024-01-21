Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg marked their 15-year-reunion at the Sundance Film Festival

Photo: Kristen Stewart heaps praise for Jesse Eisenberg: 'He’s my boy!'

Kristen Stewart had nothing but good words to speak about her co-star Jesse Eisenberg.

The Twilight Saga alum recently marked her presence at the Sundance Film Festival, which was held in Park City, Utah.

During this event, Kristen Stewart and her Adventureland co-star Jesse Eisenberg met each other after nearly 15 years.

Marking this major reunion, Kristen spoke to People Magazine about Eisenberg and said, “He’s my boy!”

“Jesse, I adore you and your work and your whole life, just endlessly and lifelong — like, I'll do it for my whole life. I love you. So much,” she remarked.

These appreciative comments were reciprocated by the Café Society actor while he presented the 33-year-old acting sensation with the Visionary Award honour.

“Kristen is one of these rare performers where she is so committed, so authentic, so feeling, that you almost want to make sure she's okay at the end of the day,” he said about his work experience with the American actress.

The 40-year-old concluded his monologue at the event by saying, “And it's this kind of painstaking feeling that she brings to everything, which is such a gift for audiences because it gives us a real peek into the breath of our collective experiences."