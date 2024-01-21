 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kristen Stewart heaps praise for Jesse Eisenberg: 'He's my boy!'

Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg marked their 15-year-reunion at the Sundance Film Festival

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Photo: Kristen Stewart heaps praise for Jesse Eisenberg: He’s my boy!
Photo: Kristen Stewart heaps praise for Jesse Eisenberg: 'He’s my boy!'

Kristen Stewart had nothing but good words to speak about her co-star Jesse Eisenberg.

The Twilight Saga alum recently marked her presence at the Sundance Film Festival, which was held in Park City, Utah.

During this event, Kristen Stewart and her Adventureland co-star Jesse Eisenberg met each other after nearly 15 years.

Marking this major reunion, Kristen spoke to People Magazine about Eisenberg and said, “He’s my boy!”

“Jesse, I adore you and your work and your whole life, just endlessly and lifelong — like, I'll do it for my whole life. I love you. So much,” she remarked.

These appreciative comments were reciprocated by the Café Society actor while he presented the 33-year-old acting sensation with the Visionary Award honour.

“Kristen is one of these rare performers where she is so committed, so authentic, so feeling, that you almost want to make sure she's okay at the end of the day,” he said about his work experience with the American actress.

The 40-year-old concluded his monologue at the event by saying, “And it's this kind of painstaking feeling that she brings to everything, which is such a gift for audiences because it gives us a real peek into the breath of our collective experiences."

Taylor Swift's stalker gets caught after trying to break into her apartment
Taylor Swift's stalker gets caught after trying to break into her apartment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'
Prince Harry appeared 'more relaxed and confident' without Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry appeared 'more relaxed and confident' without Meghan Markle?
'Avenger's' actor mocks Christopher Nolan's personality
'Avenger's' actor mocks Christopher Nolan's personality
Kate Middleton set to 'work from bed' as she recovers from surgery
Kate Middleton set to 'work from bed' as she recovers from surgery
Nicole Kidman gets honest about snags in acting
Nicole Kidman gets honest about snags in acting
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian eager to break the ice with Saint's football game?
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian eager to break the ice with Saint's football game?
Kate Middleton finally speaks to her children as she recovers from surgery
Kate Middleton finally speaks to her children as she recovers from surgery
Shannon Sharpe reacts to mouth-watering offer to Snoop Dogg
Shannon Sharpe reacts to mouth-watering offer to Snoop Dogg
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce snub each other on social media
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce snub each other on social media
Zayn Malik updates fans on foot injury from Paris Fashion Week
Zayn Malik updates fans on foot injury from Paris Fashion Week
Royal expert increases concerns about Kate Middleton health: 'situation is so serious' video
Royal expert increases concerns about Kate Middleton health: 'situation is so serious'