 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career

Julia Roberts gets candid about having no prior acting experience before joining the showbusiness industry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 22, 2024

Photo: Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Photo: Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career

Julia Roberts is seemingly jealous of her tech-savvy co-stars.

Recently, Leave the World Behind star sat down for an interview with British Vogue.

During this chat, the 56-year-old star got candid about the fact that she had no prior acting experience before joining Hollywood.

When the interviewer asked Julia Roberts how this had affected her career, the Pretty Woman alum replied, “Well, it’s funny, because my most technical job is to forget where the camera is.”

The acting sensation went on to address, “It’s the camera’s responsibility to be in the right place for the scene,” declaring, "That’s not my job.”

“I do think that is a thing that kind of separates actors from non-actors – being able to find the camera, but for it to have no conscious consequence,” she also added.

Later in the conversation, Julia disclosed that she would love to have the technical expertise that her co-stars had.

Speaking on the matter, she revealed to the outlet, “I still envy people I work with who are very technical. I find it really fascinating, and I envy it so much.”

“There’s so many different ways to approach it,” she stated before moving on to the next topic. 

Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch video
Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof video
Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof
'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors
'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce