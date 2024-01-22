 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'

Dua Lipa breaks silence on the stereotypical expectations of people related to celebrities

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 22, 2024

Photo: Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: They don’t want you to be smart
Photo: Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don’t want you to be smart'

Dua Lipa is seemingly tired of listening to people’s stereotypical views about celebrities.

The One Kiss hitmaker recently had a conversation with Rolling Stone. In this confessional, the rumoured girlfriend of Callum Turner expressed, “I don’t know if people believe that I like to read books, or people believe that these conversations are my own.”

She then opened up about people who want celebrities to always remain ‘apoliticial.’

“I think it’s a thing of what people want from their pop stars. They don’t want you to be political. They don’t want you to be smart,” the Houdini songstress said.

The 28-year-old popstar went on elaborate on her intellectual abilities as well and remarked, “Not that I’m trying to prove myself in that way, but there is so much more to me than just what I do.”

In the same interview, Dua Lipa revealed to the outlet that she would never go to therapy. 

Instead, she would rather discipline herself to take some time out of her tightly packed schedule to meditate and reflect.

“I’m not very good at therapy, to be honest. As much as I’m disciplined in so many areas of my life — or I try to be — I have a little bit of a harder time locking myself down to talk about how I feel,” she disclosed before moving on to the next topic.  

Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch video
Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics