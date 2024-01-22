Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'

Dua Lipa breaks silence on the stereotypical expectations of people related to celebrities

Dua Lipa is seemingly tired of listening to people’s stereotypical views about celebrities.

The One Kiss hitmaker recently had a conversation with Rolling Stone. In this confessional, the rumoured girlfriend of Callum Turner expressed, “I don’t know if people believe that I like to read books, or people believe that these conversations are my own.”

She then opened up about people who want celebrities to always remain ‘apoliticial.’

“I think it’s a thing of what people want from their pop stars. They don’t want you to be political. They don’t want you to be smart,” the Houdini songstress said.

The 28-year-old popstar went on elaborate on her intellectual abilities as well and remarked, “Not that I’m trying to prove myself in that way, but there is so much more to me than just what I do.”

In the same interview, Dua Lipa revealed to the outlet that she would never go to therapy.

Instead, she would rather discipline herself to take some time out of her tightly packed schedule to meditate and reflect.

“I’m not very good at therapy, to be honest. As much as I’m disciplined in so many areas of my life — or I try to be — I have a little bit of a harder time locking myself down to talk about how I feel,” she disclosed before moving on to the next topic.