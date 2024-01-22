 
Monday, January 22, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles

Prince Harry has been called out for behaving like a ‘disloyal’ ex-royal who has completely ditched King Charles

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 22, 2024

Prince Harry has just been called out for being disloyal towards the Firm and its members.

All of this has been referenced by author and writer Jane Atkinson.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Sun.

In it, she touched on the glaring lack of royal resources to keep the monarchy running while King Charles and Kate Middleton go under the knife.

For those still unversed, King Charles is due to undergo an operation to correct his enlarged prostate, whereas Kate Middleton recently had an abdominal surgery which was non-cancerous.

Read More: Prince Harry veiled attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter

In the eyes of Ms Atkinson, “Harry and Meghan would have been perfect to plug the gap if they hadn’t ditched royal duties.”

“But it was clear how far apart the disloyal royal really is from his family at the awards bash in Beverly Hills, where he was honoured for his time as a helicopter co-pilot and gunner in the Army.”

“The duke was described as a man who has ‘dedicated his life’ to advancing causes he is passionate about and which bring permanent change for people and places.”

