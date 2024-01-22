 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare

Jamie Foxx was seemingly in good health after she was seen at the 'Back in Action' set

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 22, 2024

Jamie Foxx gets Back in Action after health scare
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare

After suffering a major health scare earlier, Jamie Foxx is getting back into action in his movie Back in Action.

Multiple reports suggest the Oscar winner is spotted on the set of the Netflix film that stars Cameron Diaz. Both actors were visibly in good spirits.

The shooting on the film was paused in April 2023 after the Django Unchained star was rushed to the hospital after suffering an unknown medical emergency.

In the meantime, Cameron dismissed speculations that Jamie's on-set behaviour forced her to quit acting for the second time.

Appearing on Molly Sims' Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the Holiday actress said, "I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time," adding, "You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'"

She continued, "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun."

Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'
Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter