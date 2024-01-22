Jamie Foxx was seemingly in good health after she was seen at the 'Back in Action' set

Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare

After suffering a major health scare earlier, Jamie Foxx is getting back into action in his movie Back in Action.



Multiple reports suggest the Oscar winner is spotted on the set of the Netflix film that stars Cameron Diaz. Both actors were visibly in good spirits.

The shooting on the film was paused in April 2023 after the Django Unchained star was rushed to the hospital after suffering an unknown medical emergency.

In the meantime, Cameron dismissed speculations that Jamie's on-set behaviour forced her to quit acting for the second time.

Appearing on Molly Sims' Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the Holiday actress said, "I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time," adding, "You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'"

She continued, "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun."