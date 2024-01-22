Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria find new 'Rust' charges 'frustrating'

A grand injury in New Mexico brought the charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin

File Footage

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin find the new charges over the Rust incident shooting “frustrating.”



An insider came forward to PEOPLE after a grand injury in New Mexico brought the charges of involuntary manslaughter against the 65 year-old actor-producer.

The case dates back to the time when Alec was pointing a gun towards cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the movie’s filming in October 2021 and it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

At the time, he insisted that he did not pull the trigger, but instead pulled back the gun's hammer before it fired.

A source now told the outlet, “They had a great Christmas and New Year. Hilaria also just turned 40. This is not how they wanted to start the new year."

They added, "It’s stressful for Hilaria. It’s frustrating for them both that Alec is being recharged. They knew there was a possibility there would be a new indictment. The back and forth is hard. It’s very stressful.”

In April 2023, special prosecutors threw out Alec’s involuntary manslaughter allegation, claiming that forensic testing was necessary because the gun may have been altered before the incident and malfunctioned.

However, the prosecutors were planning to re-submit the accusations in August 2023 as they waited for the results of the weapon's examination.