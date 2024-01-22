 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Melanie Walker

Oliver Stone slams Ryan Gosling's role in 'Barbie'

In a recent interview, Oliver Stone claimed that Ryan Gosling is wasting his time on movies like 'Barbie'

Melanie Walker

Monday, January 22, 2024

Oliver Stone slams Ryan Gosling's role in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling recently received criticism from director Oliver Stone over his role in Barbie.

Speaking to City AM, the 77 year-old filmmaker weighed in on his opinion over Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster movie and claimed how it contributed to the “infantilization of Hollywood.”

“Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that shit for money. He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy,” the JFK creator said.

In a recent interview, the 43 year-old actor revealed that his daughters’ love for Barbie convinced him to take on the role of Ken.

“I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’ And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle," the Lala Land actor recalled.

"And my wife and I sort of realized, ‘OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.’ And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too," Ryan explained to E!News.

