Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Mason Hughes

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith accused of staging their 'united front'

Jada Pinkett Smith announced last year she and Will Smith have been separated for 7 years

Mason Hughes

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been accused of “staging” their “united front” after the talk show host revealed they have been separated for seven years.

The Emancipation star and Red Table Talk show host have been living together; however, people close to them do not buy it, reported Radar Online.

According to another report by National Enquirer, the couple’s new living arrangement is just a PR stunt to mend their strained reputation post gay sex scandal and the Oscars slapgate.

ALSO READ: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'

A source close to the situation told the publication that Will and Jada are “carefully crafting narratives” about themselves.

They said, "Will and Jada are putting on a united front, ending their seven-year separation and choosing to live under the same roof once again."

"They are openly declaring their commitment to each other, portraying themselves as a happy couple after the recent messy revelations about their relationship," the insider added.

"But while they insist that they're back together, some doubt lingers. The couple's tendency to manage their public image through carefully crafted narratives is no secret."

