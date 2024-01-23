 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton real bond revealed ahead of her health problems

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Prince Harry is soft for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery

Prince Harry seemingly let slip his true feelings about Kate Middleton  ahead of her health ordeal.

The Duke of Sussex, who appeared on an interview with Tom Bradby for the promotions of his book titled 'Spare,' spoke about how Kate and Prince William always showed resistance towards Meghan Markle.

Speaking about the interview, royal expert Judi James explained: "There was an air of tragedy about Harry's body language during this long and deeply revealing interview. He ended with verbal assurances that he was 'the happiest I have been', and that he had 'made peace with a lot of what's happened.'"

"But the man we watched up to this point used conflicting body language signals that made many of his emotions still look rather raw. There was a rather robotic recitation of 'I love my father, I love my brother, I love my family' but when he spoke of his father he appeared close to tears. His account of growing up with his brother regurgitated signals of fun and loyalty and when Kate's name was mentioned his features softened and his eyes wrinkled into an affectionate-looking eye-smile."

A source said: "The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes." 

