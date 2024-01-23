 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry's future in Royal family

Royal expert claims King Charles would still welcome Prince Harry back in the family

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry’s future in Royal family
Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry’s future in Royal family

King Charles would still welcome Prince Harry back into the Royal family but not as “working royal,” a new book has revealed.

In his latest release about reign of King Charles III, author Robert Hardman disclosed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will not be allowed to rejoin the monarchy in a working capacity.

However, he also highlighted Charles's desire to have Harry back within the family but not as an active working member.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry spotted 'sad' and 'at bottom' at 'Living Legends of Aviation Awards'

"Charles would love to have him back in the fold, not being royal again—I think that ship has sailed, and I'm sure Harry would not want to do that,” Hard said, as per GB News.

He went on to suggest that while there may be a chance for reconciliation in the future, it won't involve Prince Harry resuming his royal duties.

“I don’t know how and when. Certainly, on this side of the Atlantic, the door is always open, and there’s so much other stuff going on,” he claimed.

"For Harry, it's a different order of magnitude, because, does he want to reengage with his family?"

