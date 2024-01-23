A PR guru claims Kanye West is using Bianca Censori to gain attention as he knows the power of social media

Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?

For a while, Kanye West has been posting explicit photos of Bianca Censori on Instagram. Analyzing the pattern, one expert believes the Chicago rapper is seeking media attention by using her.



In a chat with The Mirror, Jane Owen of Jane Owen Public Relations said: "Kanye is obviously working very hard to get attention from the public and the press by posting these extreme posts."

The PR guru opined the Donda hitmaker is doing these acts for a purpose. "Kayne understands the power of social media and he's making very calculated moves to generate the maximum attention possible."

Explaining his frequent posting of Bianca's revealing photos, the expert said he has an edge over her due to his dominating trait.

"He's also very clearly working overtime to show his "dominance" over his wife by dictating to her what she wears or doesn't wear and publicly flaunting that."

He continued, "I'm not saying she's not complicit or that he's forcing her, but it's a clear sign of the power dynamic between them that he's clearly keen to have everyone in the world know."

Further, Jane believed Kanye was making Bianca do his bidding, which he could not do with Kim Kardashian.

"Possibly he's always been someone who wanted to have that power dynamic in his relationships and couldn't do that with Kim."

Adding, "Now he can he's taking it to the extreme the way he does with everything it seems. In a nutshell, it's a very effective way to cause a press stir and give himself a power trip over his wife."