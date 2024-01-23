 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?

A PR guru claims Kanye West is using Bianca Censori to gain attention as he knows the power of social media

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?
Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?

For a while, Kanye West has been posting explicit photos of Bianca Censori on Instagram. Analyzing the pattern, one expert believes the Chicago rapper is seeking media attention by using her.

In a chat with The Mirror, Jane Owen of Jane Owen Public Relations said: "Kanye is obviously working very hard to get attention from the public and the press by posting these extreme posts."

The PR guru opined the Donda hitmaker is doing these acts for a purpose. "Kayne understands the power of social media and he's making very calculated moves to generate the maximum attention possible."

Explaining his frequent posting of Bianca's revealing photos, the expert said he has an edge over her due to his dominating trait.

"He's also very clearly working overtime to show his "dominance" over his wife by dictating to her what she wears or doesn't wear and publicly flaunting that."

He continued, "I'm not saying she's not complicit or that he's forcing her, but it's a clear sign of the power dynamic between them that he's clearly keen to have everyone in the world know."

Further, Jane believed Kanye was making Bianca do his bidding, which he could not do with Kim Kardashian.

"Possibly he's always been someone who wanted to have that power dynamic in his relationships and couldn't do that with Kim."

Adding, "Now he can he's taking it to the extreme the way he does with everything it seems. In a nutshell, it's a very effective way to cause a press stir and give himself a power trip over his wife."

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip
Britney Spears sets to make splash on Netflix
Britney Spears sets to make splash on Netflix
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair
Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill
King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill
Prince Harry 'left out of loop' as 'strained' relationship with King continues
Prince Harry 'left out of loop' as 'strained' relationship with King continues
Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts
Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts
Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble' while King Charles' Firm suffers
Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble' while King Charles' Firm suffers
Prince Harry can't stoop lower & is harvesting' King Charles for personal gain
Prince Harry can't stoop lower & is harvesting' King Charles for personal gain
Prince Harry is now pandering to the whims of rich Americans
Prince Harry is now pandering to the whims of rich Americans
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery