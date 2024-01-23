Previously, Oliver Stone called out Ryan Gosling for 'not making serious movies'

Oliver Stone clarifies criticism on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' role

Oliver Stone recently clarified himself on the comments he made about Ryan Gosling’s role in Barbie.

The update comes after the 77 year-old filmmaker said in an old interview with City AM that the Lala Land actor is contributing to “the infantalization of Hollywood.”

“Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that shit for money. He should be doing more serious films. Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy,” the JFK director had said.

In light of the comments resurfacing on the Internet, Oliver clarified that he made the statement “before the film even came out.”

“At the time, I was busy promoting my nuclear documentary in Europe and had little to no knowledge of the project beyond its title,” he said on his X account.

Moreover, Oliver shared that he also watched the film in July 2023 and “was able to appreciate the film for its originality and its themes.”

He continued, “I found the filmmakers’ approach certainly different from what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly. Barbie’s box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Barbie team good fortune at the Oscars.”