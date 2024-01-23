Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows her love for his new titanium teeth

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has shown her support for his new titanium teeth

Kanye West’s new titanium teeth have a fan in his wife Bianca Censori.

Bianca showed her love of Kanye’s new teeth by changing her phone background to a close-up of his mouth.

Bianca was seen carrying her phone as she stepped out recently. Her phone background seemed to be the same photo that Kanye posted on his socials last week to debut his new teeth.

For her outing, she donned a tank top and black shorts with pointed stilettoes. Bianca was accompanied on her outing by Kanye, who sported black sweatpants and layered shirts.

Kanye’s titanium teeth reportedly cost $850,000 and are a type of fixed prosthodontics. The teeth also include platinum minerals and are apparently inspired by the metal mouth of famous James Bond villain Jaws.

“This goes way beyond veneers or grills,” a source said. “And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.”

This comes after the Praise God rapper became the target of fresh backlash when he posted nearly nude photos of Bianca on his Instagram over the weekend.

Read more: Kanye West posts shocking video of wife Bianca Censori: ‘Kanye are you ok?'

Instagram users expressed their concerns for the Yeezy architect, with one writing, “He makes her look like a fool. Her family must be so embarrassed for her.”

Another wrote: “I look forward to her exposing Kanye and suing him for abuse.”

A third argued: “Remember when you told Kim she was too suggestive? Remember when you were all about God and zero sexualization of women?.”

A fourth chimed in: “How would you feel if a man did this to your daughters when they grow up,” (sic).